Sephora to Shut Down All Stores on June 5 for Diversity Training

Sephora is set to shut down its stores on Wednesday (June 5) to train staff members on diversity. The decision to have a training has come a month after SZA was harassed in a Sephora store in Calabasas, CA while attempting to purchase Fenty make up.

SZA tweeted about the incident, stating she was being followed and being suspected of shoplifting.

Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing . We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy — SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019

Hi, SZA. We’re sorry to hear about your experience at our Calabasas store and appreciate you bringing this to our attention. We want to let you know we take complaints like this very seriously and are actively working with our teams to address the situation immediately. — Sephora (@Sephora) May 1, 2019

“Sephora believes in championing all beauty, living with courage, and standing fearlessly together to celebrate our differences,” a statement on the brand’s Facebook reads. “We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honored, all are welcomed, and you are included.”

The news of the Sephora fiasco reached Rihanna who gifted the singer a gift card to purchase her beauty products.