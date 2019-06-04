It’s been assumed Kawhi Leonard will sign with a different team this offseason after his incredible run to the NBA Finals with the Toronto Raptors. The team is just three wins away from capturing a title, and that has led many to wonder if he will stick around beyond this year. As of now, there seems to be plenty of reason for optimism.

Michael Landsberg of TSN 1050 in Toronto said Monday that he has been told by multiple sources that Leonard purchased property in Toronto. Leonard also owns property in his native Southern California, which was often cited as a reason for his potential desire to sign with the Lakers or Clippers. While pro athletes have real estate all over for investment purposes, Leonard buying property in Toronto seems more significant than if he bought someplace like, say, Miami.

NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Just Bought A House In Torontohttps://t.co/MytB2TEUks pic.twitter.com/Ey6TG1zujw — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 4, 2019

Landsberg also had David Thorpe of TrueHoops.com on his show as a guest, and Thorpe said he has gotten the impression from talking to people that Leonard could re-sign with the Raptors for at least another year or two. The most likely scenario would probably be a two-year deal with an opt-out after the first year, similar to the contracts LeBron James signed when he was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thorpe said one consideration for Leonard is that the Raptors are already “his team,” whereas he would be hesitant to team up with another superstar and not be the No. 1 guy.

The Raptors took a major risk when they acquired Leonard in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs, and in some ways, it has already paid off. Even if he leaves in free agency this summer, he still helped them reach the Finals for the first time in franchise history. As of right now, Leonard is still king of the north.