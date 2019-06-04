After last week’s drop with Clarks, in addition to the one a week before that alongside Nike, Supreme has really been hitting us with some dope collaborations lately. This week the momentum continues with an Oakland Raiders-themed collection with help from the NFL and ’47.

This capsule offers up a wide range of gear, including T-shirts, headwear, hoodies, shorts and a matching set of short-sleeved button shirts. The classic Raiders logo is featured prominently in the design process, from big and bold on the tees and hoodies to small and all-over as they appear on the button-downs and shorts. The color options are rooted in hues of red, white, black and green, offering both team-specific options and even a few Supreme-centric hues as well. Overall, the capsule offers something cool for fans of the three-time Super Bowl Champions and casual football fans that just appreciate swagged-out sports memorabilia.

Shop the entire Supreme x NFL x ’47 Oakland Raiders collection for Spring 2019 beginning this Thursday (June 6) online and at the Manhattan, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris locations. As usual, Japan will see the drop on Saturday (June 8). See what’s available below: