The latest trailer for the remake of The Lion King movie has arrived and we hear Beyoncé’s voice for the first time.

She is playing Nala and might we say that the trailer is something we are anticipating on for a while since they dropped the news last year. She joins the cast of Donald Glover, Seth Rogan, John Oliver, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner, and Eric Andre.

The film has Jon Favreau as the director who gave insight into working with Beyoncé to Entertainment Weekly.

“She’s very down to earth and is very much dedicated to her family and having a life that is human-scale. … At the end of the day, she’s also an actor and it’s a great bunch of people to work with and a project that I think she felt was going to be special,” Favreau said. “And then of course, there are these wonderful musical numbers that she can be involved with, and my God … she really lives up to her reputation as far as the beauty of her voice and her talent.”

We have 35 days until the movie comes out. We also know that the soundtrack is coming as well with new music and some that have been remade to fit the remake of the movie. The movie comes out on Friday, July 19.

Until then watch the recent trailer below and see how our childhood is way back when.