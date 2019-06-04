The latest guest on Jada Pinkett Smith’s hit Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, was Ciara. During her time on the show, Ciara gave an in-depth look at the relationship between her and Future, and ultimately what led to its conclusion.

The break up of the “Level Up” singer and the FreeBandz leader came after the birth of their son, Future. She revealed that she cried in the shower once after the break-up, but knew she made the right decision for both she and baby Future. “When I started thinking about my son, Future, I realized I have to start making different decisions. Period.”

Ciara would also detail the difference in her relationship with Seattle Seahawks’ franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, citing his effort to care made a difference to her. “He was like this, open arms, like, I got you.”

Just last month, Ciara released her latest album Beauty Marks. The effort debut at number 87 on the Billboard 200.

You can watch the full conversation between Smith and Ciara below.

