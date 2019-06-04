The adventures of Zoey Johnson navigating her way through adulthood in grown-ish continues on June 5th on Freeform.

After almost being expelled from school for cheating on an exam, having relationship difficulties, and having her father cut his financial ties from her for being irresponsible, Zoey has to grow up quick, fast, and in a hurry.

“Your girl is basically a rags to riches story, but, like, the other way around,” Zoey explains. “I feel so unloved. Is this how my other siblings feel?”

According to Deadline, grown-ish ranks as the No. 1 comedy on cable among women 18-49 and females 12-34. The series also ranks among this season’s Top 3 cable comedies with women 18-34 (No. 2), adults 18-34 (No. 3) and persons 12-34 (No. 3).

This season, grown-ish will take on topics such as cultural appropriation, mental health, academic scandal and more.

Everyone is returning for the party with Yara Shahidi, including Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Deon Cole are all set to return. grown-ish is a contemporary take on the issues that students face in the world of higher education.

To get a sneak peek of grown-ish that is set to premiere on June 5th at 8 PM on Freeform, check out the trailer below.