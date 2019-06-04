Serious business. Serious money. Serious power. Season 3 of FX’s hit drug-drama Snowfall returns on July 10th and the official trailer has been released. The series follows the stories of several characters whose lives are fated to intersect: 19-year-old drug dealer Franklin Saint, Mexican luchador Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata, CIA operative Teddy McDonald, and a Mexican crime boss’s niece, Lucia Villanueva.

According to the show’s description: “The series is set during the break of crack cocaine in 1983 and how it has influenced the culture of the city of Los Angeles. Franklin Saint is a young entrepreneur on a quest for power and money, Gustavo Zapata is a Mexican wrestler struggling with a family feud, Teddy McDonald is a CIA operative who begins an off-book operation to fund the Nicaraguan Contras and Luica Villanueva, the daughter of a Mexican crime lord, plays the main characters whose lives will cross path in season 1 as each of them follow their desires.”

Season 3 continues the tale of the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic/empire, Snowfall Season 3 is set in the summer of 1984 as rock is spreading like wildfire through Los Angeles. Local police fight to stem the tide, while Teddy (Carter Hudson) works hard to make sure the flow of cocaine doesn’t stop as the DEA turns up the heat on Colombian suppliers.

Season three of Snowfall is set to debut nearly three months after the sudden death of creator/executive producer/director/writer John Singleton. And while he will remain listed as executive producer of the drama, FX won’t comment as to how much involvement Singleton had on the final season.

The finale will be directed by Sunu Gonera, a job done by Singleton for both the first and second season finales, according to Deadline.

Season 3 of Snowfall premieres July 10 on FX. Watch the below for more.