No one finds a hit song, a hit song finds you.

It is a spiritual marriage between artists and songwriters, but it is not a bunch of hocus pocus. It takes work and engineering. While talent is key, there is a nurturing of skill that takes a cute ditty into a Billboard top charter. The new NBC hit show, Songland does that. Songland takes budding songwriters, and gives them the opportunity to present their original song to big superstar talent, like John Legend, Jonas Brothers, Meghan Trainor, Kelsea Ballerini and many more. It also invites three of the group of songwriters to work on their songs with three celebrity songwriter mentors/ judges: Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally. After that, the featured superstar gets to choose which song that they like most and will record.

Tonight’s episode features the seven times Grammy-Award winning will.i.am.

The songwriters gearing up for tonight’s episodes are from various backgrounds, and styles of music.

One songwriter is Josh Logan, who is originally from Chester, NY but now lives in Los Angeles. He is no newly and has a few big name credits under his belt. Most recently he has penned Jana Kramer’s country radio single ‘Beautiful Lies’, and JYYE’s EDM single on Tiësto’s label ‘Reason.’ He has also written for Brett Young, Michael Ray, Lauren Alaina and LOCASH.

Another songwriter on this episode is 19- year-old Indian transplant, Charisma Dixon. Currently living in LA, she has worked with artists like Snoop Dogg, Usher and songwriter Max Martin who has written for Katy Perry, Maroon 5, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd. Her website says that she was Grammy nominated.

Also a teenager, Hip-Hop and Rock influenced Ray Goren uses his musicianship (he plays everything from guitar, synthesizer, drums, and piano) to write and produce. JAMMCard has named him as one of their ’20 Under 20′ artists for this year. At 18, he is one to watch.

Lastly, Arizona’s Adam Friedman makes an appearance tonight. This name might sound familiar, he was on a season of The Bachelor.

Tune in tonight to see how they create their massive hits, and which one will.i.am will select.