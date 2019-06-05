Already riding high off a Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary capsule collection arriving this weekend, BAPE now unveils the new Summer 2019 gear coming from its youth-inspired sublabel AAPE by A Bathing Ape.

The collection is broken down into three sectors: the basketball-themed “DUNK” set, outdoors-inspired “CAMPING” offering and a luxe-oriented “BLACK” pack each offer a different feel. You get all types of sportswear gems with “DUNK,” including jerseys with 1ST CAMO print incorporated into the design, shorts, polo shirts and windbreakers as select standouts. The key to the “CAMPING” collection is the common color themed used throughout, particularly a mix of brown, black, olive green, neon and classic camo spread over a set of tees, shorts and a short-sleeved button shirt. The “BLACK” is reserved for the high ballers out there, with the primary black hue mixing with equally opulent palette of gold and white. Perfect for anybody that can go from the court to a camping trip and all the way back to a cruise party all in one week.

Cop the AAPE by A Bathing Ape Summer 2019 collection starting this Saturday (June 8). More pics below: