Andy Diaz Jr. shocked the work Saturday night by conquering Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua by TKO in the seventh round. Joshua has now evoked his rematch clause.

Eddie Hearn revealed that he spoke with Joshua and his trainer since the historic loss and he is ready to have his rematch.

“After meetings with AJ, Rob Mc and the management team in NY, we have today triggered the contracted rematch clause with Andy Ruiz Jr.” Hearn tweeted out to boxing fans. “The fight will take place in Nov/Dec at a venue to be confirmed shortly.”

Anthony Joshua has made it in the window to request the rematch. In the ring, Joshua suggested that the fight would move back to the United Kingdom, we will now wait to see where it actually will take place.

The fight has created a ripple of comments across the boxing world. Other fights have weighed in too, specifically possible heavyweight foes. Taking to Twitter, Deontay Wilder stated Joshua “wasn’t a true champion” and would go on to congratulate Andy on his win.

A huge congratulations to you @Andy_destroyer1 for your upset win last night. You’ve been blessed to come out of the struggle and to become the 1st Mexican Heavyweight Champion Ever!

Wow, that’s amazing and I’m wishing you many more blessings to come. pic.twitter.com/IqdRX6Yzo0 — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) June 2, 2019



Elsewhere in the heavyweight division, Wilder’s 2018 opponent, Tyson Fury, took the high road in congratulating both fighters for their efforts and would applaud Joshua for his class and handling defeat.

We have our back and Forth’s but @anthonyfjoshua changed his stars through life. heavyweight boxing, these things happen, rest up, recover, regroup and come again 👊🏼 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 2, 2019



The Source will update you on rematch information as it becomes available. Who do you think wins the battle?