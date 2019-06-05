When Capone-N-Noreaga first dropped back in 1997 with The War Report, the rap duo helped successfully carry on a Queens, New York rap legacy established by artists like Nas, LL Cool J and Run-DMC before them. Now, Ewing Athletics is giving C-N-N’s debut album a proper form of footwear homage to commemorate the game-changing LP’s 20th anniversary.

While this wouldn’t be the first that we’ve seen The War Report immortalized in fashion — Supreme’s FW16 capsule collection alongside Capone & N.O.R.E. dropped just a few years ago — the new Rogue sneaker design seen here is something completely dope in itself. Playing off the red sky and army fatigue attire on the album cover, the shoe is decked out with camouflage straps, a red leather upper and black overlays in suede and mesh. While the typeface on the LP is designed in yellow, the sneaker utilizes a more vibrant neon hue on the “ROGUE” logos, grenade-shaped lace locks and a “WAR REPORT” motif that extends across the tongues of both shoes from left to right.

The Ewing War Report Rogue made to celebrate 20 years since ‘The War Report‘ dropped will arrive as a limited edition release on June 11 for $140 USD, exclusively through EwingAthletics.com. Fans in NYC on that day will also get an opportunity to meet Capone and N.O.R.E at SOB’s, where they’ll be signing sneakers at 8PM.

Take a better look at the shoe below, including the super limited “Desert Camo” Friends and Family iteration: