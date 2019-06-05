There’s a surge of female rappers rising from different parts of the world, and some controversy has emerged with it including ghostwriting.

Ghostwriting has always been shamed in Hip Hop, with the exception of female rappers, but it is normalized in the millennial Hip Hop game. Ghostwriters became a hot debate after Lil Yachty revealed that he was the main writer for City Girls’ smash hit, “Act Up.”

The duo doubled down on the claims and featured their label mate in the music video where he flexes his songwriting and cadence set up for Yung Miami to recite.

Despite the single’s success, there are still some people who want to deduct points because it wasn’t fully written by the Miami rap duo. A few leading ladies of the female Hip Hop circle took their stance including Caresha herself. She was prompted to sound off after an Instagram user boasted that JT is the rap talent keeping the City Girls afloat. “And you still know my sh** word for word NEXT,” she clapped back.

Cardi B had her follow up and defended Yung Miami’s claims. “I bet you rap that whole f**king song with your whole motherf**king heart, b**ch!” Cardi said. “I bet you use they accent though! You not using Lil Yachty accent, you using they accent! The f**k! Y’all be singing that song with y’all whole f**king chest. Y’all b**ches be hating.”

Other femcees chimed in like Asian Da Brat and Megan Thee Stallion who have both made it clear that they pen their own rhymes.