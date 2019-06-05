Chris Brown’s Indigo album will be released in a matter of two weeks and he’s already teasing that he has the song of the Summer with Drake.

The pair had a tumultuous relationship in the past presumably stemming from their romantic connections to Rihanna. But they are both grown men with children, and reunited during Drake’s Los Angeles stop of his Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour. Not only have they grown closer as friends, they’ve also grown closer as collaborators.

Drizzy alongside Joyner Lucas, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, G-Eazy, Lil Wayne, and more are all featured on CB’s forthcoming collection. According to the “Poppin” singer, he’s looking forward to shutting down the Summer with his record with the 6 God.

Songwriter Nija Charles, also agrees that they have a Summer banger on their hands.

Indigo is slate to be released on June 28th. Which collaboration are you looking forward to hearing?