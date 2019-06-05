Dwyane Wade will give a glimpse into his life and career with a forthcoming memoir titled 3 Dimensional. The book is set to release this coming Fall.

William Morrow books have announced the book has a release date of October 22 and is focused on Wade’s “essential principles.” AP reports the book will chronicle Wade’s rise on the South Side of Chicago to thousands checking him out in arenas across the NBA.

In a statement, the now-retired NBA superstar revealed he would share little-known stories and images from what he calls a “rollercoaster journey.” His career included multiple NBA All-Star games, numerous trips to the NBA Finals resulting in championships and playing with the likes of LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Bosh, and a host more. During his career, he played for the Miami HEAT, Chicago Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

D-Wade had a victory lap around the NBA in his final season, which included final jersey swaps, multiple campaigns to honor his legacy and a funny moment with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Recently, Wade surprised the graduating class of Maryjory Stoneman High School as their commencement speaker.

Continuing the basketball legacy of the Wade family, his son, Zaire, will attend Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. Ironically, Wade’s high school teammate will be the son of LeBron James.