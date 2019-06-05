Future Hive get ready, your leader is coming with some summer tunes. Future Hendrix hit Instagram to reveal that he will be releasing a new album this Friday, June 7.

Fans suspected that Future was gearing up a new release after his Instagram was wiped clean, however, not many knew what was coming. With all of the talks and updates about a What a Time to be Alive sequel, fans threw the speculation to a return of the “Diamonds Dancing” duo. Instead, Future will come with a solo effort titled SAVE ME.

There is not much knowledge about the release beyond the date, but that is enough for fans to be eager for the release.

As for WATTBA 2, that remains to be seen but if normally where there is smoke, there is fire.