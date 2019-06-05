Gearing up for his upcoming “FIGURES OF SPEECH” exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, Virgil Abloh reveals a vibrant set of Louis Vuitton gear that ties directly into the themes of his anticipated art show.

The items will be available solely at the exhibit, as Virgil states in his Instagram post seen above, and everything is completely covered in orange. The LV Trainer is fully tonal from the midsole to the laces, and the same design story is translated further onto other key pieces like the “Millionaires” sunglasses, leather caps with LV monogram print, two soft trunk bags — one is a Backpack PM, the smaller option being a Taurillon — and a classic on-trend chain belt. If you don’t mind dropping a pretty penny on head-to-toe orange apparel, we definitely recommend hitting up Chi-Town to get your hands on any of these soon-to-be-rare pieces. Could be a dope way to switch up your style for summer in a very seasonal hue.

The Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh “FIGURES OF SPEECH” capsule collection will be available on-site only starting June 10 at the MCA Chicago exhibit, which you can cop priority ticketing for now by clicking here. Check out the full set below: