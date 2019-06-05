Superstar rapper/entertainer Drake is trying his hand at television production. It has been announced that Showtime has picked up a Drake-exec produced a feature documentary about U.S. military veterans and Mexican drug cartels from eOne, David Ayer’s and Chris Long’s Cedar Park.

Ready for War examines the cause and effect of deporting U.S. military veterans and their forced recruitment by Mexican drug cartels. It is produced by Cedar Park, Kerstin Emhoff and Candice Dragonas’ Prettybird and Drake and Adel Nur’s Dreamcrew. The premium cable network has acquired worldwide rights via Showtime Documentary Films.

According to the description of the documentary, “It explores the phenomenon of deported United States military veterans. This documentary follows three green card holding soldiers at various stages in this process: one in Tijuana fighting to come home to American soil and reunite with his family; another in ICE detention fighting deportation; and a third, lost in the clutches of a drug cartel in Ciudad Juarez, waging a war that was never meant to be his own.”

Along with Drake, the film is executive produced by Ayer, Long, Renzi, Boak, his manager Adel “Future” Nur, Emhoff, Dragonas and Tara Long and Showtime’s Vinnie Malhotra. Anthony Gonzales and Jason Shrier will serve as producers.