The famous gentleman’s club known as Magic City has become one of Atlanta’s most legendary institutions since it opened back in 1985. To show respect to a venue that puts the hot in Hotlanta, LA-based imprint PLEASURES came up with an official capsule collection for anyone that likes graphic tees and girls just “paying their way through college.”

Each T-shirt in the capsule features a design inspired by the Hip-Hop-influenced strip club, ranging from simple white tees with a red lip print on the front to a black tee with a tongue-in-cheek reference to the “Georgia peaches” that keep the club lively night after night. While not as extensive as Drake’s own “Scorpion City” tribute to the club released last fall, or even the Korn capsule collection that PLEASURES dropped last year, the options you get in this sizable offering are worth every dollar that you’re not spending on a table dance or an order of Magic City’s famous wings.

The PLEASURES x Magic City Atlanta capsule collection arrives this Saturday (June 8) on Tourlife.com, which will release other tribute collabs to the strip club throughout 2019. More lookbook shots below:

Images: Liam Macrae