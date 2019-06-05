Love and Basketball became a cult classic and is responsible for blooming the reputable careers of Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps.

Despite the flick’s critical acclaim, the actress reveals that she was “miserable” during filming. “I was miserable. I can laugh about it now,” Lathan shared with Los Angeles’ CBS local.

“I got the job and I think Gina [Prince-Bythewood] finally got to the point where she had to hire somebody. It’s almost like she hired me because she couldn’t find somebody else. There wasn’t a lot of joy and there wasn’t a lot of trust in me. It was her baby and it was her first time directing. It was a big deal for her and nobody knows me then really. She gets to the point where she makes this decision with me, but I felt like the default.” Sanaa Lathan added that one challenge while filming was that she never played basketball before. “The hardest challenge was getting the job, which I think weirdly prepared me for Monica. I had a dance background, but I had never picked up a basketball,” she added.

Despite how she feels, we all know Sanaa killed her role. Check out the full interview here.