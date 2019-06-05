Tami Roman is a married woman in case you didn’t know.

The Basketball Wives star obtained a marriage license on August 17, 2018. The couple quickly got hitched after a marriage certificate was issued the same day of the license.

The married couple has yet to comment on these recent reports.

Tami Roman, 49, and Reggie Youngblood, 32, both. appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Star Edition. But apparently they made it through boot camp and want to be together forever.

Roman was previously married to NBA star Kenny Anderson from 1994 until 2001. They share two daughters together.