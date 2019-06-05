After a hiatus, Queens MC and Television personality Action Bronson is returning to Viceland’s airwaves. The network has announced the renewals of his food documentary series F**k, That’s Delicious and his comedy show Traveling The Stars: Action Bronson and Friends Watch Ancient Aliens.

“We couldn’t be happier to have more Action on the channel,” Viceland president Guy Slattery said in a press release. “He’s a singular talent whose passion, knowledge and energy leap off the screen.

The relationship between Bronson and Viceland seemed to be fractured beyond repair just last year. Last October, he criticized Viceland after it compared him to chef Nusret Gökçe, a.k.a. “Salt Bae,” on Twitter.

On Twitter, Bronson wrote, “YOU WEIRDO MOTHERFUCKERS ARE LUCKY TO HAVE EVER BEEN IN MY PRESENCE.” “FUCK YOU AND ALL YOUR BULLSHIT. ILL TAKE MY TALENTS ELSEWHERE BECAUSE YOU SURE DON’T APPRECIATE WHAT I’VE DONE FOR YOU. FUCK THATS DELICIOUS IS FOREVER BITCH. I OWN ALL RIGHTS. I CREATED IT.”

He went on, “YOU WOULD THINK THEY WOULD USE THEIR PLATFORM TO PROMOTE THE SHOW ON THEIR CHANNEL PEOPLE ACTUALLY LIKE. I WAS ALSO ON THEIR RECORD LABEL THAT HAD ONE EMPLOYEE. I MUST BE OUT OF MY MIND.”

F**k, That’s Delicious follows Action Bronson as he travels around the world, visits various restaurants, and eats everything from street food to fine cuisine. The series regularly features Bronson’s friends and fellow rappers, Meyhem Lauren, Alchemist, and Big Body Bes, as well as numerous world-renowned chefs.

Traveling the Stars: Action Bronson and Friends Watch Ancient Aliens (alternately titled Action Bronson Watches Ancient Aliens) is a comedy-documentary that focuses on rapper Action Bronson sitting on a couch, smoking marijuana with his friends, and watching the TV show Ancient Aliens. As with F**k, That’s Delicious, Bronson is joined by music producers The Alchemist and Knxwledge, his cousin Big Body Bes, and various guest stars, including musicians, actors, and other associates of his.