The Women Grow 2019 Leadership Summit (WGLS) on June 7-8, 2019 in Washington, D.C., will offer women more opportunities to get involved in the cannabis industry. In an effort to recruit more women into the growing cannabis workforce Women Grow, the largest professional network that connects, educates, and empowers female leaders in the cannabis industry has teamed up with Columbia Care, one of the most experienced medical cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, and providers, to offer Summit attendees on-site job recruitment and career advisory services – including senior management roles.

“Columbia Care is proud to support Women Grow and the mission to educate and support women in the cannabis industry,” said Mary-Alice Miller, Chief Risk Officer for Columbia Care, “As we expand our work, we continue to seek diverse, qualified candidates and organizations like Women Grow have created platforms for women professionals to thrive.”

Celebrating its sixth year “connecting, educating and empowering” leaders in the cannabis and hemp industry, this year’s summit is poised to be the largest woman-focused cannabis industry event of its kind in the world. Inspired by the influx of women-power in Congress and a desire to take the message of legalization directly to Capitol Hill, the WGLS convenes in D.C. at a critical time for cannabis legalization as Congress considers the future of several cannabis legalization bills including the Marijuana Justice Act and the States Act.

“Women are making great strides in the cannabis industry, from policy to business we’re making our mark,” said Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO of Women Grow, “Bringing the Women Grow Leadership Summit east during this critical time for cannabis legalization lets lawmakers know that when it comes to better drug policies in America, women mean business.”

WGLS Title Sponsor Columbia Care joins other featured sponsors including National Holistic Healing Center, Crop King Seeds, Curaleaf, Ilera Holistic Healthcare, and Acreage Holdings. WGLS will offer fresh takes on signature components, along with new experiences that stimulate and engage women at every level of business and in their careers. Curated TED-style “Lightning Talks,” intimate “fireside chats,” multi-tracked (marketing, PR, policy/legal, health/wellness and business/investment), breakout sessions and hands-on workshops. These sessions will be led by industry innovators, and rising stars from Canada to Puerto Rico in cannabis and hemp. Attendees are invited to unite with a community of women (and men) from across North America and around the world at a Capitol Hill photo op, morning wellness sessions, networking receptions and vibrant on-site exhibitions – including the debut of a new cannabis-inspired limited edition Women Grow collection by “Project Runway” and New York City Fashion Week designer Korto Momolu. An updated agenda and speaker list can be found at https://www.wgsummit.com/wglsagenda.