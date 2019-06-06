Cassie surprised the world when she split from Diddy after being with him for 11 years.

Shortly after the break up, the singer started a relationship with her fitness trainer, Alex Fine, meanwhile, Diddy was spotted with potential flings.

If you were hoping for Cassie to get back with the Bad Boy CEO, the chances just got slimmer because she’s rumored to be pregnant with her first child!

Gossip in the City broke the news that the singer is expecting a child with her 25-year-old boyfriend. The majority of the comments in The Shade Room’s post is centered around Diddy who previously expressed his pain after losing his longtime girlfriend and first baby’s mother around the same time.

“Diddy crying in his yacht with regrets and tears,” wrote one commenter while another thinks this is great news for Cassie. “Diddy played himself but Cassie deserves a man invested in only her so I hope this works out,” said another fan.