Ciara has been selected to host the fifth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards presented by ESPN. The Sports Humanitarian Awards are a celebration of the impact made by athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who use the power of sports to make a difference throughout the world. The evening will feature a special performance by acclaimed multi-platinum pop singer and songwriter Andy Grammer. Highlights of the evening will be showcased during a one-hour program on ESPN, July 18, at 7 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-award winning singer took to social media to make her announcement.

According to Yahoo Sports, Ciara said, “My family and I have witnessed first-hand the positive impact humanitarian efforts can have locally and globally. I am honored to celebrate athletes who are using their platforms to inspire, motivate and empower.”

View this post on Instagram Exciting Announcement! @ESPN @ESPNPR A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jun 5, 2019 at 9:12am PDT

Multiple sports leagues and/or governing bodies including MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, Top Rank, UFC, USTA, WNBA and WWE are sponsors of the event and have nominated athletes, teams and corporations who are transforming lives and uplifting communities.

This year’s nominees include (see below for descriptions on each award and finalist):

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award finalists: Reggie Bullock (NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers), Chris Long (retired NFL player), Yadier Molina (MLB’s St. Louis Cardinals) and Sloane Stephens (USTA)

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year finalists: Anaheim Ducks (NHL), Chicago Fire Soccer Club (MLS), Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), and New York City Football Club (MLS)

Corporate Community Impact Award finalists: Anthem Foundation, Burton Snowboards, Finish Line and Brooks Running, and Under Armour

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award honorees: Lina Khalifeh and Tyler Trent (posthumously)

According to ESPN, the net proceeds from the event benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation. So far, $7.5 million has been donated to the community on behalf of the Sports Humanitarian Awards. ESPN will also make a donation on behalf of the winners.