Ja Rule stopped by The Breakfast Club on Wednesday morning with his record executive and producer, Irv Gotti. Among the many topics that were discussed, Rule said that he is willing to execute another festival, despite the debacle of the Fyre Festival. This has question marks written all over it. The Fyre Festival documentary captured the disaster and is available on both Netflix and Hulu. In the latter part of 2016, Ja Rule teamed up with Fyre Media CEO, Billly McFarland and co-founded Fyre Festival. McFarland set expectations and did not meet them. As a result, thousands of people were stranded on a Bahamas island fighting to find a way back home. Ja Rule has since rebranded the app as and looks to plan another festival with better execution.

“It was f****** done wrong. It was organized bad,” said the New York rapper. “The idea of it was dope, the marketing was dope, everything was done very right on that end. The execution was extremely bad, man.” According to Ja Rule other festival producers have encouraged his optimism.

“I’m getting calls from the biggest motherfucking n****s who do festivals in the world,” he says. “Sure, I would like to do another festival and do it right because that’s what I intended to do in the first motherf******place.”

With his past reputation, the public is not in favor of this. Despite the debacle, the brains behind the operation was not Ja Rule; instead, it was Billy McFarland. In 2018, McFarland pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was charged with selling fraudulent tickets for a number of events. Later that year he was sentenced to six years in prison.

“I’m mad at Billy, said Rule. “He lied to me, man. He lied to me in a lot of ways.”