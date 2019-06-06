Tupac’s handwritten letter to Madonna will be made available for sale. Madonna, who tried to appeal the judgment from New York State Appeals Court, lost the appeal to stop the sale of the letter and her other personal items.

The appeal goes back to Madonna’s 2018 lawsuit, in which tried to halt the sale of the letter. A judge previously tossed the case, citing a release that the singer signed in 2004. The appellate court upheld the judge’s ruling in a 5-0 decision.

According to TMZ, the court ruled that Madonna has no basis to pursue claims against Darlene Lutz, a former friend of Madge and the woman who sold the singer’s personal items to GottaHaveRockandRoll.com, which is the company now auctioning them off some of her other personal items.

As previously reported, the letter, Tupac essentially ends his relationship with Madonna because of her race, was penned while ‘Pac was behind bars 24 years ago while she was incarcerated.

“For you to be seen with a Black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career. If anything, it would make you seem that much more open & exciting,” Shakur wrote. “But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was. I never meant to hurt you.”

Tupac’s letter will officially be up for auction in July 2019.

You read the entire handwritten letter from Tupac to Madonna here.