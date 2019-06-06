Building on the chart-topping success of his latest album Championships, Meek Mill drops a new music video for his standout deep cut “Oodles O’Noodles Babies” that depicts the all-too-familiar story of growing up in a cycle of unfortunate circumstances.

Directed by Will Ngo, the video plays up a quote displayed at the beginning that reads, “its the conditions in which you plant your seeds that determine how they will grow.” Unfortunately in this case, those conditions are rooted in a life of poverty, drug abuse, incarceration and homicide — while the cast is fictional, the story itself is sadly quite common in many inner-city areas of America. It’s heartbreaking to see a child being raised in a broken home, born to a crack-addicted mother and a dad wrapped up in robbery and murder charges, end up in the same predicament within the span of a decade. While it may be a tough visual to take in, the “Oodles O’Noodles Babies” video gives us a raw look into the side of urban life that isn’t always profiled in Hip-Hop. We salute you for this one, Meek.

Watch Meek Mill’s music video for “Oodles O’Noodles Babies” above, and listen to Championships right now on all streaming platforms.