It is a Hot Girl summer with all of the stallions! Megan Thee Stallion will be cleaning up the Santa Monica Pier beach on Thursday, June 6.

One of her fans had come up with the idea about global warming and Houston rapper states on her Instagram live that is something that she always wanted to do as well as planting trees. She will be having a “Hottie Beach Clean Up.” It starts at 3 pm at the Pier’s Visitor Center.

The “Pimpin’” rapper has recently released her latest mixtape, Fever, which made a top 10 debut on the charts. She recently gained a plaque for her hit single “Big Ole Freak” that went gold and also climbing the Billboard charts. We hope to see the Hottie soon with a tour! But for now, she will be curating another Hottie clean up for her hometown soon! Peep the tweet.