Megan Thee Stallion can freestyle an there’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. Her “Running Up” freestyle was so fire that she had to close her Fever mixtape and now she blessed the hotties with another one.

“I listen to the patterns, I listen to the melodies, I listen to the wordplay,” Sway says before introducing Meg and praising her latest full-length project in the video below. “She got vocabulary. It makes sense.”

DJ Wonder then started spinning Tupac’s “Hit Em Up” and the H-Town Hottie began rapping about the importance of independence, confidence and more.

In the 22-minute interview, Sway and Megan Thee Stallion reflects on her 2017 EP, Make It Hot, and growing her discography. “I’m not even calling it an album,” Megan clarified of Fever, which arrived in May. “I’m calling it a tape, a project.”

She added that she draws her inspiration from the likes of Pimp C, Biggie, and Three 6 Mafia.