After a stellar show in 2018, One Musicfest returns to Atlanta for its 10-year anniversary with an even bigger lineup of rap, R&B and reggae superstars hitting the stage.

Spanning from Sept. 7-8, the festival will take over Centennial Olympic Park with a huge list of heavy-hitters scheduled to hit the stage. Loyal ’90s heads can expect to see DMX, a Three 6 Mafia reunion from Juicy J, DJ Paul, Gansta Boo and Crunchy Black and a special 25th anniversary performance from Wu-Tang Clan. There will also be a set by LaFace Records legend Kawan “KP The Great” Prather & his “Superfriends,” the latter bunch including Pharrell Williams and Usher. More ’90s R&B will be included in the mix as well, as Raphael Saadiq and Musiq Soulchild will perform to add some throwback soul to the two-day event.

A range of artists representing for the new era will fill out the other half of the lineup, with headlining sets coming from Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd, Tory Lanez and Rick Ross. On the singing side, Teyana Taylor, Ari Lennox, Summer Walker and Queen Naija hold things down, in addition to the Florida All-Stars doing their thing with some assistance from Trina, Trick Daddy, T-Pain and a special surprise guest that hails from the South. International stars Wizkid, Chronixx and Koffee bring flavor to the lineup from over the pond, and the rest of the scheduled performers include Tobe Nwigwe, Phony PPL, Snoh Aalegra, 7 AM, Lolo Zouai, The Bonfyre, Tayla Parx, Key!, JamesDavis, Baby Rose and Yung Baby Tate. Whew!

Tickets for One Musicfest 2019 are available right now online as two-day general admission passes priced at $129 USD, set to increase to $149 USD in two weeks. Don’t sleep on this end-of-summer ATL turn-up!