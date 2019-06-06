The last member of an iconic era of the NBA, Vince Carter, has announced his retirement timeline.

Vince Carter was a guest on ESPN’s The Jump and spoke with former NBA player Stephen Jackson, detailing the upcoming season will be his last one in the league.

Last season, Carter played for the Atlanta Hawks and once his 22nd NBA Season kicks off he will be the first NBA player to play in four different decades, with his career beginning in the 1990s.

Vince Carter on #TheJump today, says he’s gonna play one more year and then retire. pic.twitter.com/M8c636Vo6c — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 5, 2019



Last year on the Hawks, Carter proved to still be a serviceable role player. He averaged 7.4 points at age 42. For his career, Carter has averaged 17.2 points with a career high of 27.6 points per game as a member of the Toronto Raptors in the 2000-01 season. In addition to the Hawks and Raptors, Carter has played for the New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Sacramento Kings.

Now, for his farewell tour is it possible to get him back in the 6ix?