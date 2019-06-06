Last O.G. star and acclaimed comedian Tracy Morgan has been tapped to host to the 2019 ESPY’S.

“I am very excited to be hosting The ESPYS,” said Morgan. “I hope my Uncle Sidney Poitier is there with my biological father Tony Dorsett and my second cousin Herschel Walker. And Bo Jackson I want my two dollars back!”

Morgan is one of the most notable and respected comedy actors of our time. He received an Emmy Nomination for his work on 30 Rock and is a nine-time NAACP Image Award nominee. Morgan also received an Emmy nomination for his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live, where he had previously starred for seven seasons.

“Tracy is effortlessly funny and deeply passionate about sports,” said ESPYS executive producer Maura Mandt. “He’s a natural choice to host The ESPYS and we’re thrilled to have him. Few people can own a room like Tracy Morgan, and I can’t wait to see what he has in store for the show.”

The ESPYS helps to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN has helped raise close to $97 million for the V Foundation over the past 26 years.