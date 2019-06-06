URL does it again by shifting the culture with a new franchise to tickle the fancy of battle rap enthusiasts. Combining two of their marque events, Summer Madness and Double Impact, the world’s most respected stage in battle rap promises to bring the star power in double doses.

Summer Madness has been the platform for at least the last 7 years that has brought out the biggest names in the culture and in the industry to see titans go at it in lyrical warfare. Double Impact, a fairly newer franchise founded in 2016, pairs up dynamic duos to play tag team in these bar-for-bar contest.

While the card has not been announced, one bout has been and surely you will be floored.

Mega-star Tsu Surf and his partner Tay Roc aka “The Face of URL” will make another appearance as Gun Titles to battle two heads on battle rap’s Mt. Rushmore, Loaded Lux and Hollow Da Don.