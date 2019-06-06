Following last month’s preview of the footwear in Vans’ upcoming Harry Potter collaboration, we now have a look at the entire set that will also include an apparel component.

The clothing options synch up perfectly with the footwear designs featured in the set, which include a Gryffindor Sk8-Hi, Slytherin-themed Era, Ravenclaw Authentic, Daily Prophet-themed ComfyCush Era and Hufflepuff Classic Slip-On in case you forgot. From a coaches jacket that incorporates the triangular Deathly Hallows symbol to a hoodie that pays homage to the Four Horsemen that influenced the houses in the first place, the detailing seen throughout is pretty on point for fans of the fantastical series to appreciate. Overall, Potter heads repping all sides of Hogwarts will find cool and fresh ways to adapt this spell-bounding style into their wardrobes this upcoming summer.

Shop the Harry Potter x Vans collection starting tomorrow (June 7) at Van’s retailers and online. See the entire set below: