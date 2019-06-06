The battle of NBA Finals petty between the Golden State Warriors and Drake continued during Game 3 on Wednesday Night, even with Drake not in the building. Reports from inside Oracle Arena state the Warriors shootaround music was to the haymaker punch of a diss track “Story of Adidon” by Pusha T.

The song, which turned one-year-old, at the end of last month was an onslaught on Drake by King Push that revealed Drake had a secret son and more. Someone in the Warriors organization (we’re looking at you Draymond) thought it was a good tune for the warm-up for the battle to be had.

pusha t – story of adidon playing while steph warms up 😬 pic.twitter.com/AjQnad3NKF — Andrew Reed (@andrew__reed) June 5, 2019

Once the tip-off happened, the Raptors took over and won the game, giving Aubrey the last laugh of the night on his Instagram story.

Drake via his IG story. 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BLQJP42kZu — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) June 6, 2019

This isn’t the first time the Drake-targeted diss has made an appearance in the NBA playoffs. In the Eastern Conference Finals, the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner sat courtside next to minority owner and Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, with a t-shirt that had Pusha’s face on it. A subtle jab that the OVO leader picked up.

The Raptors currently lead the series 2-1 and we will have to return to Toronto for at least one more game. The next game in the series is Friday from Oracle Arena.