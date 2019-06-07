The Beyhive is notorious for attacking anyone who they feel threatens Beyoncé. However, there’s no actual way to tell if Queen Bey actually feels threatened or not because she keeps a low-profile for the most part.

The singer’s longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, shared a message with her fan base about the importance of showing love to everyone.

“[The tour] was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love,” Noel-Schure told fans. “Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE. I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name.”

Nicole Curran, who’s married to the Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, addressed the now-viral clip that sent the Hive in a frenzy.

“There was no hostility,” Curran, who says she invited the couple to the game and was simply asking if the couple wanted any drinks, reportedly told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “I was trying to be a good hostess. I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.”

Shelburne tweeted that Curran was receiving death threats and deactivated her social media after being attacked by the Beyhive.