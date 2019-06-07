The summer releases are heating up and Big K.R.I.T. is letting the world know about his arrival with his new album K.R.I.T. IZ HERE.

K.R.I.T. hit Instagram to detail the forthcoming project, which will come out on July 12. The album comes nine years after his K.R.I.T. WUZ HERE mixtape.

“Aye ya’ll, it’s been 9 years since I released ‘K.R.I.T. WUZ HERE,’ and I got one thing to say, K.R.I.T. IZ HERE!,” he said online. “Studio album dropping July 12. It’s time!”

The Instagram post also carried the cover art for the release. K.R.I.T. Iz Here is the first release since the 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time double album. You can check the post out below.