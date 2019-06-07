Joey Badass is set to play the role of a legendary Wu-Tang Clan member in Hulu’s upcoming drama series about the New York rap group.

The Beast Coast rapper stopped by the Angie Martinez Show to discuss fatherhood, his role on BET’s Boomerang, Pro Era and more. That’s when he told the Voice of New York that he’s playing Inspectah Deck on the TV series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

“Me and Dave East is in Wu-Tang. I’m Inspectah Deck,” Joey told Angie Martinez. “It’s pretty on point from what I’ve seen, like just from the scenes that I’ve been apart of. I like what they’re doing. I like how they’re doing it. The only thing with TV is it ain’t a music video. You can’t, like, [say] ‘Can I see playback?’ Ain’t none of that… You just have to trust. You have to give your best performance and hope they pick the right take.”

The series will follow Wu-Tang during their formative years in the 1990s. Both RZA and Method Man will serve as executive producers to the show.

Dave East is also set to portray Method Man who inspired the character “Shot Gun.”

Later in the conversation with Angie, Joey Badass explains how he landed his role.

“I just went into the audition and I got about three callbacks, and then on the third one, they said that I had it,” Joey Bada$$ explained to SSENSE last month, recalling how he secured his acting debut. “I was in high school for screen theater, so I had some experience. And I always knew that if music worked out, then acting would be way easier. It’s definitely one of the passions, and maybe it could become number one. I could definitely see it becoming number one, because I want to do way more films.”

