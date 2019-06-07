600-Pound Man Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Trafficking Drugs From his Bed

A 600-pound man was convicted for dealing drugs and the Hamilton County Courthouse didn’t care if he couldn’t make it to court, they went to him.

42-year-old, Kirk Smith, had to ride to court in an ambulance truck outside of the loading area in order to be sentenced to two years in prison for trafficking in cocaine, weapons under disability and other drug charges.

Sgt. Ryan Hudson with the Cincinnati Police Department said, “We received a Crimestoppers tip and some information from the community that an individual up on Rosewood in Hartwell — the activity was consistent with drug trafficking.”

Cincinnati enforcement got a tip that Smith was running a drug ring from his home. When they raided his home in April 2018 they found surveillance cameras, drugs and guns that he wasn’t legally allowed to own. Although they couldn’t physically arrest him, they read him his rights.

“It was obvious that there were people running for him because he’s so large, as I mentioned 600 to 700 pounds, he wasn’t able to move around freely,” said Hudson. “It made it kind of tough on us to maneuver or almost get him out of the house that particular day. In fact, it was impossible.”

The ambulance drove Kirk Smith directly from the courthouse to the prison. Police are hoping that the neighbors in the area can get a peace of mind again.

“It was pretty evident and obvious that the people…they don’t want the activity. They don’t want the violence that’s associated with the drug sales. They just want a quiet neighborhood, just like we all do,” said Hudson.

Smith’s co-conspirator, Isaac Collins, was convicted of trafficking in marijuana.