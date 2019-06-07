Nike has been really hitting lately with its innovative React series, most recently with a revamped Presto pack and cool colorways for the Element 55. Now, the Swoosh unveils a whole new silhouette with the Air Max 270 React.

While similarities to the original Nike Air Max 270 silhouette aren’t hard to spot — peep the Air unit at the heel for starters — this hybrid iteration features a unique design that’s all its own. Even the colorways are constructed with innovation in mind, with each embodying a specific artistic style or movement according to Nike’s official press release. Some of those color themes include geometric compositions, mid-century-inspired color blocking, San Francisco psychedelia and even the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus design school in Germany for the debut drop (seen above). Based off first impressions, Nike has cooked up yet another quality set of kicks that we’ll probably be rocking all summer long.

The Air Max 270 React makes its debut at retailers globally and online beginning July 3. See the initial colorways expected to launch throughout Summer 2019 below: