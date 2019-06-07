Things are about to get really trippy for residents in Oakland, California!

According to a report by the Associated Press, city officials have voted to decriminalize adult use and possession of magic mushrooms and other psychoactive plants in California’s eighth most populated city.

This news comes after speakers testified to the City Council that psychedelics had actually helped them overcome a handful of mental issues, including depression, drug addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder. The ruling was made official this past Tuesday at around 11PM, and was heavily inspired by a similar verdict approved by Denver back in May under similar circumstances for people 21 and older. Some of the specific psychedelics that fall under this new ruling include psilocybin mushrooms primarily, in addition to those naturally derived from plants or fungi like ayahuasca, peyote and DMT. However, synthetic psychedelics like LSD and MDMA, will still be considered illegal according to Rolling Stone.

The decision to decriminalize these plants isn’t just to benefit those using it recreationally; it also would enable Oakland police to focus more on serious crimes, as stated by Councilmember Noel Gallo. With all that said however, psychedelic mushrooms and other natural hallucinogens will still be considered illegal under California state law and federal law, particularly when it comes to sale and/or distribution.

