‘Power’ Season Finale to Premiere at Madison Square Garden With Performance by 50 Cent

The sixth and final season of Power is slate to make its premiere on August 25th, and they’re planning on going out with a bang.

Deadline reports that the series will be celebrating its finale five days before it premieres at the Madison Square Garden. The show’s executive producer, 50 Cent is set to take the stage alongside “special guests” on August 20th.

The Power premiere is open to the public on July 9th. Click here for more information on the jam-packed event.

From the show, Fifty will be joined by creator, Courtney Kemp, and the whole main cast: Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Michael Rainey Jr., Rotimi and Alani “La La” Anthony. Jerry Ferrara, Shane Johnson, and Larenz Tate are all also scheduled to appear at the premiere.

The sixth season has 15-episodes portraying the “Final Betrayal” in the NYC-based drama. While many fans are sad to see the series finally come to an end, there are a couple of spinoffs in the works.

Courtney Kemp began saying her goodbye’s on social media yesterday.