Philadelphia Eagles and Carson Wentz have agreed to terms of a new deal. The quarterback inked a four-year contract extension that will have him under center in the City of Brotherly Love through the 2024 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reveals the deal is worth $128 million. $107 million of the contract is guaranteed, bringing his total contract value to $154 million over the next six seasons. In a constant game of salary hot potato, the deal now is the largest in NFL history, eclipsing the mark set by Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in April. Prior to Wilson, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had the most lucrative deal.

The Eagles are $107-plus million confident that Carson Wentz has recovered from his back and knee injuries. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2019

The $107 million-plus in guaranteed money is the largest guarantee given to an NFL player, eclipsing the $107 million that Seattle gave Russell Wilson this off-season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2019

When this contract expires, Carson Wentz will be 31 years old. So if he stays healthy, there’s another big contract looming. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2019



Wentz’s last two seasons have been cut short due to injury. The first of the two saw back up quarterback Nick Foles lead the Eagles to a championship. Last year the Eagles fell short in the NFC playoffs. In the 2018 season, Wentz threw for 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.