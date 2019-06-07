SOURCE SPORTS: The Warriors Could Eventually Force Mark Stevens To Sell His Shares After Pushing Kyle Lowry During NBA Finals

The NBA and Golden State Warriors have already banned Mark Stevens indefinitely for his actions towards Kyle Lowry but may have a harsher punishment in mind. NBC News reporter Dylan Byers reported on Thursday that Stevens will likely be forced to sell his ownership shares in the Warriors prior to next season as punishment.

🏀 Multiple sources close to the Golden State Warriors tell me Mark Stevens, the minority owner who pushed Kyle Lowry, will likely be forced to sell his shares before the start of next season … #NBAFinals #KyleLowry — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) June 6, 2019

The NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, forced a sale of the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014 after their then-owner, Donald Sterling, was caught on tape making racist comments.

The NBA has been serious about protecting players and taking measures to let fans know their conduct cannot cross a line with their behavior at games the way Stevens did. They also have forced an owner to sell in the past for unbecoming conduct, so there is a precedent to force someone like Stevens to sell his shares for being a poor representative of the league.

While everyone wants Steven gone for life, it wouldn’t be the worst thing that could happen to him. Selling his shares would mean cashing out on a great investment.

Stevens joined the Warriors’ ownership group in 2013 when he purchased the minority stake of Vivek Ranadive, who led a group that purchased the Sacramento Kings that year. The Warriors were valued by Forbes at $750 million at the time.

While punishing Stevens is the right thing to do, he will just turn his loss into a profit.