SOURCE SPORTS: Tom Brady and The New England Patriots Show Off Their 6th Super Bowl Ring In Style

If you are a New England Patriots hater, this might sting a little.

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and the 2018 Super Bowl Champions Patriots showed up to an elaborate ceremony Thursday to receive the most coveted prize in pro football — their Super Bowl rings.

The bling, which New England called “The greatest ring of all-time” on Twitter, features the Patriots logo on the front with six diamond Lombardi Trophies. Each players’ name and the number is engraved on the sides of their rings, as well as Super Bowl LIII’s final score and the team’s “Still Here” rally cry. The design includes 20 sapphires and 422 diamonds totaling 9.85 carats.

As you would imagine, every single player on the team showed off their new hardware, with Brady being the most prominent player on the team to do so. Brady is the GOAT, so naturally, he would channel is inner Micheal Jordan and flash us those 6 rings.

That moment when… pic.twitter.com/ADZEOphpCo — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

New England’s Super Bowl LIII title is its’ sixth since 2001 and second in the past three seasons.

Brady and the Patriots will chase another championship when they start the 2019 regular season against the Steelers at home. Kickoff for the season opener is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 8.