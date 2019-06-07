What originally was perceived as a solo Buzz Lightyear-themed UltraBOOST 19 drop has now been unveiled to be part of a full adidas x Toy Story 4 capsule collection, complete with more silhouettes fashioned after characters from the upcoming sequel we’ve been waiting almost a decade for.

Joining the Buzz-inspired UltraBOOST 19 is another iteration of the silhouette themed around his buddy o’pal Woody, also including a “Bo Peep” NMD and Continental 80 inspired by newly-introduced character Forky. While the Lightyear option has a crisp white/lime green base, the Woody alternate incorporates a contrasting black, orange and yellow color combo to give the look a little more dimension. Bo Peep’s kicks are pink as expected, with white polka dot detailing added to really recreate her dress design to a tee. The Forky-themed shoe is the cleanest in terms of colorways, keeping the leather upper white and including minor hits of blue and orange. The Toy Story branding pops up on all the silhouettes, and they also come in special packaging that’s perfect overall for fans of the franchise to collect.

Look for all the sneakers in the Toy Story 4 x adidas collaboration to arrive on June 21 — the same day the film hits theaters! — at the Three Stripes’ retail locations and online. Get a closer look below: