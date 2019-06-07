Your next trip to London may include more than just a visit to the Eiffel Tower — well, only if you like to swim in infinity pools and aren’t afraid of heights, that is.

Plans to construct the world’s first 360-degree infinity pool have already been set in motion, with UK-based “water leisure” manufacturer Compass Pools already mocking up the vision for what it’ll look like. So far, the plan is to put a 600,000-litre pool on top of a 55-story hotel in central London. The summertime structure would be made from cast acrylic instead of glass, that way light can be transmitted at a similar wavelength to water and look crystal clear. The floor would also be transparent as well, which adds an even more trippy view for visitors to look up at.

Read a few more of the other projected poolside plans according Compass Pools:

“Swimmers will access the pool through a rotating spiral staircase based on the door of a submarine, rising from the pool floor when someone wants to get in or out. Other advanced technical features include a built-in anemometer to monitor the wind speed. This is linked to a computer-controlled building management system to ensure the pool stays at the right temperature and water doesn’t get blown down to the streets below.”

Should this project, appropriately titled Infinity London, be green-lit with all partners and contractors coming to an agreement, construction could start as early as 2020. Perfect amount of timing to start saving up!

Peep the beautiful mock-up view below, and let us know if you’d spend a nice summer day swimming in a 360-degree infinity pool by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter.



Images: Compass Pools