Junior’s mom, Leandra Feliz had another outburst in court during her slain son’s trial as defendant Michael Sosa Reyes testified in court in an explosive new plea that may have his charges dropped and his record cleaned.

Reyes admitted he was a member of the Trinitarios from 2014 until April 2018 and originally pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but the charge can now be thrown out and his case dismissed if he testifies truthfully throughout the entire trial.

According to News 12 The Bronx:

The week finished with the testimony of Michael “Sosa” Reyes, the second gang member after Kevin Alvarez to testify against the five men charged with first degree murder in Junior’s death. Reye’s face was captured on surveillance video inside the Belmont bodega Junior was dragged from last June. He left the store before the teen was dragged outside, where prosecutors sat Junior was killed with a machete and knives.

Reyes testified that he left the store because of the fear in Junior’s eyes, telling jurors through a translator, “When I saw his face, my attitude changed.”

The admitted member of the Trinitarios gang also testified Friday that after the stabbing, Jonaiki Martinez-Estrella rode in his getaway car saying, “He’s not gonna eat for a good long time because I hit him in the neck.”

Reyes testified that he fled to the Dominican Republic the day after he witnessed the stabbing out of fear, but returned the next day after speaking with his mother. He told the court it was for his own good to turn himself into police.

Prosecutor Morgan Dolan revealed Reyes plead guilty to manslaughter and agreed to truthfully testify against the gang for the chance all charges will be dropped. If he doesn’t adhere to the terms, he could get 25 years in prison.

