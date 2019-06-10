Big K.R.I.T. has announced his next album, K.R.I.T. IZ HERE, which is set to arrive on July 12. After the album receives some run on your streaming platform of choice, K.R.I.T. will hit the road on his The From The South With Love Tour.
the tour will start on September 19 in Tampa, Florida before it concludes in the south in Atlanta, Georgia. The tour will also hit Las Vegas, St. Louis, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Orlando and more.
The K.R.I.T. IZ HERE album is a follow-up to his classic K.R.I.T. WUZ HERE mixtape, which dropped 9 years ago. Previously, he dropped his double album 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time.
I’m coming out the SOUTH with nothing but LOVE ❤️with my new album #KRITIZHERE!! So it’s only right that I take that LOVE ❤️ on the road this Fall! It’s Official ‼️ #FromTheSouthWithLoveTour is coming to a city near you! Earlybird tickets go on sale Tomm, Tuesday June 11th starting at 10am local time with the special password of “multialumni” 〽️ __________________________________________________________ 9/19/19 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor 9/20/19 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live 9/21/19 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham 9/22/19 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall 9/24/19 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues 9/26/19 – Austin, TX – Emo’s 9/27/19 – Irving, TX – Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory 9/28/19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues 9/29/19 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre 10/3/19 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues 10/4/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater 10/5/19 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues 10/6/19 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory 10/8/19 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore 10/9/19 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades 10/11/19 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom 10/12/19 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre 10/16/19 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom 10/17/19 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre 10/18/19 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater 10/19/19 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant 10/22/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre 10/23/19 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom 10/25/19 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues 10/26/19 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II 10/27/19 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall 10/29/19 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House 10/30/19 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues 11/1/19 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club 11/2/19 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore Silver Spring 11/4/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts 11/5/19 – New York, NY – Webster Hall 11/7/19 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre 11/8/19 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa 11/9/19 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore Charlotte 11/10/19 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel 11/12/19 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works 11/13/19 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City Bham 11/14/19 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall 11/15/19 – Jackson, MS – Hal and Mal’s Club 11/16/19 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy