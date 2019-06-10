Big K.R.I.T. has announced his next album, K.R.I.T. IZ HERE, which is set to arrive on July 12. After the album receives some run on your streaming platform of choice, K.R.I.T. will hit the road on his The From The South With Love Tour.

the tour will start on September 19 in Tampa, Florida before it concludes in the south in Atlanta, Georgia. The tour will also hit Las Vegas, St. Louis, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Orlando and more.

The K.R.I.T. IZ HERE album is a follow-up to his classic K.R.I.T. WUZ HERE mixtape, which dropped 9 years ago. Previously, he dropped his double album 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time.