It looks like the only time you will see Brock Lesnar in a ring, it will be with World Wrestling Entertainment. TMZ reports UFC President Dana White relayed that Lesnar is done with battling in the octagon.

“I don’t know where he is in that other world,” White said. “I know he was looking into doing a new deal with Vince [McMahon] to stay in the WWE.”

Lensar is currently suspended after testing positive for performance enhancing supplements. The suspension, which was handed down by the Anti-Doping Agency, expires in June and would allow for him to compete against Daniel Cormier. That fight now looks to be more of a dream than a one-day reality.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Brock. We’ve always dealt really well with each other. You mentally have to be ready to fight. You have to be all in on fighting,” White said. “And if you’re not all in, then you shouldn’t fight. He made the decision and it’s the right decision.”

Over in McMahon’s world, Lesnar is currently holding the Money in the Bank briefcase that allows him to challenge for the Universal Championship Title at any time. The championship is currently held by Seth Rollings, who recently fended off a cash-in attempt by Lesnar at WWE Super Showdown that was held in Saudi Arabia. You can see a highlight from the event below.